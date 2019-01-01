ñol

First Hartford
(OTCPK:FHRT)
7.05
0.05[0.71%]
At close: May 27

First Hartford (OTC:FHRT), Key Statistics

First Hartford (OTC: FHRT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
223.8M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.21
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
244.5M
Total Assets
248.7M
Total Liabilities
244.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
16.69
Gross Margin
39.96%
Net Margin
15.41%
EBIT Margin
32.16%
EBITDA Margin
37.31%
Operating Margin
29.74%