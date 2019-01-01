ñol

First Horizon
(NYSE:FHN)
23.11
0.02[0.09%]
At close: May 27
23.10
-0.0100[-0.04%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low22.6 - 23.1
52 Week High/Low14.67 - 24.24
Open / Close22.6 / 23.1
Float / Outstanding408.8M / 534.9M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 9.8M
Mkt Cap12.4B
P/E13.75
50d Avg. Price22.8
Div / Yield0.6/2.60%
Payout Ratio35.71
EPS0.35
Total Float408.8M

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN), Key Statistics

First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
13.75
Forward P/E
14.62
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.2
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.39
Price / Book (mrq)
1.67
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
7.27%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.29
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.81
Tangible Book value per share
10.45
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
80B
Total Assets
88.7B
Total Liabilities
80B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.16
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
27.18%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -