First Horizon
(NYSE:FHN)
23.11
0.02[0.09%]
At close: May 27
23.10
-0.0100[-0.04%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low22.6 - 23.1
52 Week High/Low14.67 - 24.24
Open / Close22.6 / 23.1
Float / Outstanding408.8M / 534.9M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 9.8M
Mkt Cap12.4B
P/E13.75
50d Avg. Price22.8
Div / Yield0.6/2.60%
Payout Ratio35.71
EPS0.35
Total Float408.8M

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN), Dividends

First Horizon issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Horizon generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.45%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Horizon Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Horizon (FHN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Horizon (FHN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Horizon ($FHN) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Horizon (FHN) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Horizon (FHN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Horizon (FHN) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)?
A

The most current yield for First Horizon (FHN) is 2.62% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

