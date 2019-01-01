QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis Marbles - Granites S.A is engaged in trading, elaboration & quarrying of marble and granites. The company's products consist of marbles such as Thassos White, Sivec among White, Prinos Semi White, Semi White Crystallina and Gohare Beige.

Analyst Ratings

F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis (FHLIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis (OTCEM: FHLIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis's (FHLIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis.

Q

What is the target price for F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis (FHLIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis

Q

Current Stock Price for F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis (FHLIF)?

A

The stock price for F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis (OTCEM: FHLIF) is $1.886494 last updated Fri Dec 19 2014 17:13:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis (FHLIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis.

Q

When is F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis (OTCEM:FHLIF) reporting earnings?

A

F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis (FHLIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis.

Q

What sector and industry does F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis (FHLIF) operate in?

A

F.H.L. I. Kyriakidis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.