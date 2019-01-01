ñol

Friendly Hills
(OTCPK:FHLB)
9.00
00
At close: May 25
9.50
0.50[5.56%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT

Friendly Hills (OTC:FHLB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Friendly Hills reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$416K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Friendly Hills using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Friendly Hills Questions & Answers

Q
When is Friendly Hills (OTCPK:FHLB) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Friendly Hills

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Friendly Hills (OTCPK:FHLB)?
A

There are no earnings for Friendly Hills

Q
What were Friendly Hills’s (OTCPK:FHLB) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Friendly Hills

