QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Friendly Hills Bancorp is engaged in the banking business. It offers services such as mobile banking, consumer loans, personal online banking, personal savings and checking plans, business professional services, cash management services, and additional financial services among others. Its principal source of revenue is providing loans to customers, who are small and middle-market businesses and individuals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Friendly Hills Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Friendly Hills (FHLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Friendly Hills (OTCPK: FHLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Friendly Hills's (FHLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Friendly Hills.

Q

What is the target price for Friendly Hills (FHLB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Friendly Hills

Q

Current Stock Price for Friendly Hills (FHLB)?

A

The stock price for Friendly Hills (OTCPK: FHLB) is $9.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:25:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Friendly Hills (FHLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Friendly Hills.

Q

When is Friendly Hills (OTCPK:FHLB) reporting earnings?

A

Friendly Hills does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Friendly Hills (FHLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Friendly Hills.

Q

What sector and industry does Friendly Hills (FHLB) operate in?

A

Friendly Hills is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.