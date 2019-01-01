|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Friendly Hills (OTCPK: FHLB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Friendly Hills.
There is no analysis for Friendly Hills
The stock price for Friendly Hills (OTCPK: FHLB) is $9.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:25:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Friendly Hills.
Friendly Hills does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Friendly Hills.
Friendly Hills is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.