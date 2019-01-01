ñol

BayFirst Financial Corp
(OTC:FHBI)
25.00
00
At close: Nov 29
27.22
2.2200[8.88%]
After Hours: 9:25AM EDT

BayFirst Financial Corp (OTC:FHBI), Dividends

BayFirst Financial Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BayFirst Financial Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

BayFirst Financial Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BayFirst Financial Corp (FHBI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BayFirst Financial Corp.

Q
What date did I need to own BayFirst Financial Corp (FHBI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BayFirst Financial Corp.

Q
How much per share is the next BayFirst Financial Corp (FHBI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BayFirst Financial Corp.

Q
What is the dividend yield for BayFirst Financial Corp (OTC:FHBI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BayFirst Financial Corp.

