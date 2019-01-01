QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.34 - 3.02
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
83.39
EPS
0.01
Shares
609.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Fountain Healthy Aging Inc through our subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells coffee tea products, which represent drinks made from a mixture of coffee and tea, as well as black coffee products and other coffee products. It sells products wholesale to retail partners and corporate customers and also sells directly to consumers in the PRC via its e-commerce channels.

Fountain Healthy Aging Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fountain Healthy Aging (FHAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fountain Healthy Aging (OTCPK: FHAI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fountain Healthy Aging's (FHAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fountain Healthy Aging.

Q

What is the target price for Fountain Healthy Aging (FHAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fountain Healthy Aging

Q

Current Stock Price for Fountain Healthy Aging (FHAI)?

A

The stock price for Fountain Healthy Aging (OTCPK: FHAI) is $2 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fountain Healthy Aging (FHAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fountain Healthy Aging.

Q

When is Fountain Healthy Aging (OTCPK:FHAI) reporting earnings?

A

Fountain Healthy Aging does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fountain Healthy Aging (FHAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fountain Healthy Aging.

Q

What sector and industry does Fountain Healthy Aging (FHAI) operate in?

A

Fountain Healthy Aging is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.