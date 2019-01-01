Fingerprint Cards AB is a Sweden-based company that is principally engaged in offering a broad range of biometric solutions. The company's products include fingerprint touch sensors, fingerprint swipe sensors, fingerprint area sensors, biometric modules, development kits, solutions, and others. The company targets the smartphone/tablet market and vertical markets where it can integrate its products; smartcards, the automotive industry, and the Internet of Things are prioritized markets. The company has a patent portfolio with global protection. The company markets and sells its products worldwide.