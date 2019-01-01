QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.76 - 3.89
Mkt Cap
517.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
294.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fingerprint Cards AB is a Sweden-based company that is principally engaged in offering a broad range of biometric solutions. The company's products include fingerprint touch sensors, fingerprint swipe sensors, fingerprint area sensors, biometric modules, development kits, solutions, and others. The company targets the smartphone/tablet market and vertical markets where it can integrate its products; smartcards, the automotive industry, and the Internet of Things are prioritized markets. The company has a patent portfolio with global protection. The company markets and sells its products worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fingerprint Cards Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fingerprint Cards (FGRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fingerprint Cards (OTCPK: FGRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fingerprint Cards's (FGRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fingerprint Cards.

Q

What is the target price for Fingerprint Cards (FGRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fingerprint Cards

Q

Current Stock Price for Fingerprint Cards (FGRRF)?

A

The stock price for Fingerprint Cards (OTCPK: FGRRF) is $1.76 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:28:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fingerprint Cards (FGRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fingerprint Cards.

Q

When is Fingerprint Cards (OTCPK:FGRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Fingerprint Cards does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fingerprint Cards (FGRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fingerprint Cards.

Q

What sector and industry does Fingerprint Cards (FGRRF) operate in?

A

Fingerprint Cards is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.