Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF
(ARCA:FGLD)
$23.8194
0.2379[1.01%]
At close: Aug 2

Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (ARCA:FGLD), Quotes and News Summary

Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (ARCA: FGLD)

Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGLD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (ARCA: FGLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF's (FGLD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF.

Q
What is the target price for Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGLD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

Q
Current Stock Price for Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGLD)?
A

The stock price for Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (ARCA: FGLD) is $23.8194 last updated August 2, 2022, 3:21 PM UTC.

Q
Does Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGLD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF.

Q
When is Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (ARCA:FGLD) reporting earnings?
A

Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGLD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF.