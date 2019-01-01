ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Greenwich Financial
(OTCPK:FGFI)
16.00
1.00[6.67%]
At close: May 27

First Greenwich Financial (OTC:FGFI), Dividends

First Greenwich Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Greenwich Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

First Greenwich Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Greenwich Financial (FGFI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Greenwich Financial.

Q
What date did I need to own First Greenwich Financial (FGFI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Greenwich Financial.

Q
How much per share is the next First Greenwich Financial (FGFI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Greenwich Financial.

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Greenwich Financial (OTCPK:FGFI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Greenwich Financial.

Browse dividends on all stocks.