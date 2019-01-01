Federal Grid Co of Unified Energy System PJSC is a Russian electric utility company of which the Russian Federation is the majority shareholder through its subsidiary, PJSC "Russian Grids." The company's principal activity is the transmission of electricity via the Russian Unified National Electric Grid. Federal Grid Company does this through its operation of numerous substations, transformers, and electricity transmission lines all throughout Russia. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived from the provision of electricity transmission services to a variety of customers, such as industrial firms and other Russian utilities companies. This income stream is dependent upon changes in tariffs set by the Russian government and electricity demand.