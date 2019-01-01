QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Global Data Ltd is a technology company. It operates in the payments sector. Its principal activity includes financial technology and remittance of services from Canada and the United States. Its services include consumer-to-consumer money transfer, which is provided under First Global Money brand and Mobile Payments, which are provided under PayQwik brand. The company's technology platform stores information given by various regulatory bodies on suspected money launderers and terrorist financiers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Global Data Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Global Data (FGBDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Global Data (OTCEM: FGBDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Global Data's (FGBDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Global Data.

Q

What is the target price for First Global Data (FGBDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Global Data

Q

Current Stock Price for First Global Data (FGBDF)?

A

The stock price for First Global Data (OTCEM: FGBDF) is $0.0077 last updated Today at 3:44:08 PM.

Q

Does First Global Data (FGBDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Global Data.

Q

When is First Global Data (OTCEM:FGBDF) reporting earnings?

A

First Global Data does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Global Data (FGBDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Global Data.

Q

What sector and industry does First Global Data (FGBDF) operate in?

A

First Global Data is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.