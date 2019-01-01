ñol

Fairfax India Holdings
(OTCPK:FFXDF)
10.95
0.31[2.91%]
At close: May 27
10.60
-0.3500[-3.20%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low10.6 - 10.97
52 Week High/Low10.6 - 15
Open / Close10.73 / 10.95
Float / Outstanding- / 139.3M
Vol / Avg.23.7K / 38.4K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E5.64
50d Avg. Price11.89
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.4
Total Float-

Fairfax India Holdings (OTC:FFXDF), Key Statistics

Fairfax India Holdings (OTC: FFXDF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
5.64
Forward P/E
33
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.64
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.97
Price / Book (mrq)
0.55
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
17.72%
Price change 1 M
0.91
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.34
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
19.77
Tangible Book value per share
19.77
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
670.9M
Total Assets
3.5B
Total Liabilities
670.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.78
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
93.22%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -