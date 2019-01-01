ñol

Free Flow
(OTCQB:FFLO)
0.185
00
At close: Jul 28
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.19 - 1.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.2M / 26.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap4.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Free Flow (OTC:FFLO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Free Flow reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$128.9K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Free Flow using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Free Flow Questions & Answers

Q
When is Free Flow (OTCQB:FFLO) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Free Flow

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Free Flow (OTCQB:FFLO)?
A

There are no earnings for Free Flow

Q
What were Free Flow’s (OTCQB:FFLO) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Free Flow

