F5
(NASDAQ:FFIV)
167.29
4.96[3.06%]
At close: May 27
167.29
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low159.35 - 167.38
52 Week High/Low151.66 - 249
Open / Close163.25 / 167.29
Float / Outstanding53.4M / 60.5M
Vol / Avg.314.1K / 567.6K
Mkt Cap10.1B
P/E29.5
50d Avg. Price188.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.93
Total Float53.4M

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV), Key Statistics

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.9B
Trailing P/E
29.5
Forward P/E
18.15
PE Ratio (TTM)
28.94
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.25
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.89
Price / Book (mrq)
4.22
Price / EBITDA
19.18
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.4
Earnings Yield
3.39%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.04
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
39.64
Tangible Book value per share
-1.44
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.7B
Total Assets
5.1B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.3
Gross Margin
80.08%
Net Margin
8.87%
EBIT Margin
11.77%
EBITDA Margin
16.43%
Operating Margin
11.77%