ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Finl Bankshares
(NASDAQ:FFIN)
41.61
0.40[0.97%]
At close: May 27
41.61
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low40.96 - 41.63
52 Week High/Low39.09 - 55
Open / Close41.15 / 41.61
Float / Outstanding111.9M / 142.7M
Vol / Avg.850K / 458.1K
Mkt Cap5.9B
P/E26.34
50d Avg. Price42.3
Div / Yield0.68/1.63%
Payout Ratio37.97
EPS0.39
Total Float111.9M

First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN), Dividends

First Finl Bankshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Finl Bankshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.20%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Mar 16

Next Dividend

Jun 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Finl Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Finl Bankshares ($FFIN) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) shares by June 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) will be on June 15, 2022 and will be $0.17

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)?
A

The most current yield for First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) is 1.65% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.