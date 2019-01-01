First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN), Dividends

First Finl Bankshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Finl Bankshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on April 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.
The next dividend payout for First Finl Bankshares ($FFIN) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) shares by June 16, 2022
The next dividend for First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) will be on June 15, 2022 and will be $0.17
The most current yield for First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) is 1.65% and is payable next on July 1, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.