Fuwei Films (Holdings)
(NASDAQ:FFHL)
5.33
0.08[1.52%]
At close: May 26
5.50
0.1700[3.19%]
After Hours: 4:51PM EDT
Day High/Low5.2 - 5.2
52 Week High/Low4.4 - 13.94
Open / Close5.2 / 5.2
Float / Outstanding1.1M / 3.3M
Vol / Avg.1.1K / 6.5K
Mkt Cap17.4M
P/E1.28
50d Avg. Price6.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS6.06
Total Float1.1M

Fuwei Films (Holdings) (NASDAQ:FFHL), Key Statistics

Fuwei Films (Holdings) (NASDAQ: FFHL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
-3.1M
Trailing P/E
1.28
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
1.28
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.29
Price / Book (mrq)
0.36
Price / EBITDA
1.01
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
78.38%
Price change 1 M
0.83
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.67
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.48
Tangible Book value per share
13.81
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
99.5M
Total Assets
378.4M
Total Liabilities
99.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.41
Gross Margin
39.62%
Net Margin
19.69%
EBIT Margin
26.76%
EBITDA Margin
29.83%
Operating Margin
25.75%