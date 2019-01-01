QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
FFI Holdings PLC provides provision of completion contracts to the entertainment industry for films, television, mini-series and streaming product. It has an extensive network of relationships with the studios, mini studios, streaming companies, producers and financiers involved in the production of films, television and other content. The company provides the financiers of film and television productions with contracts providing assurance that such productions will be completed on time, on budget and to a basic pre-agreed specification. Its segments include completion contracts, editing equipment rentals, technical services, insurance agency, tax credit financing, and content distribution.

FFI Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FFI Holdings (FFHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FFI Holdings (OTCEM: FFHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FFI Holdings's (FFHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FFI Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for FFI Holdings (FFHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FFI Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for FFI Holdings (FFHHF)?

A

The stock price for FFI Holdings (OTCEM: FFHHF) is $0.3091 last updated Thu Aug 22 2019 15:40:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FFI Holdings (FFHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FFI Holdings.

Q

When is FFI Holdings (OTCEM:FFHHF) reporting earnings?

A

FFI Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FFI Holdings (FFHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FFI Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does FFI Holdings (FFHHF) operate in?

A

FFI Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.