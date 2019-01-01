FFI Holdings PLC provides provision of completion contracts to the entertainment industry for films, television, mini-series and streaming product. It has an extensive network of relationships with the studios, mini studios, streaming companies, producers and financiers involved in the production of films, television and other content. The company provides the financiers of film and television productions with contracts providing assurance that such productions will be completed on time, on budget and to a basic pre-agreed specification. Its segments include completion contracts, editing equipment rentals, technical services, insurance agency, tax credit financing, and content distribution.