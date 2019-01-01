Fast Finance24 Holding AG is involved in providing different online products for consumer credits such as FF24 Rent, FF24 payments and FF24 Pay offering financial services to benefit the underbanked people facing a short-term economic issue. It also consists of other products such as FF24 Trade, FF24 invest and OK.de. FF24 Rent platform is optimised for both desktop and mobile devices. This means that a customer can instantly request a loan on the go, whenever and wherever he needs it.