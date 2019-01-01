QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
13.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
46.9M
Outstanding
Fast Finance24 Holding AG is involved in providing different online products for consumer credits such as FF24 Rent, FF24 payments and FF24 Pay offering financial services to benefit the underbanked people facing a short-term economic issue. It also consists of other products such as FF24 Trade, FF24 invest and OK.de. FF24 Rent platform is optimised for both desktop and mobile devices. This means that a customer can instantly request a loan on the go, whenever and wherever he needs it.

Fast Finance24 Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fast Finance24 Holding (FFCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fast Finance24 Holding (OTCPK: FFCNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fast Finance24 Holding's (FFCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fast Finance24 Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Fast Finance24 Holding (FFCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fast Finance24 Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Fast Finance24 Holding (FFCNF)?

A

The stock price for Fast Finance24 Holding (OTCPK: FFCNF) is $0.28 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 17:00:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fast Finance24 Holding (FFCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fast Finance24 Holding.

Q

When is Fast Finance24 Holding (OTCPK:FFCNF) reporting earnings?

A

Fast Finance24 Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fast Finance24 Holding (FFCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fast Finance24 Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Fast Finance24 Holding (FFCNF) operate in?

A

Fast Finance24 Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.