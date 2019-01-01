QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.17 - 1.2
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Far East Horizon Ltd is a specialty finance provider. Its services entail integrated finance, investment, trade, advisory and engineering services in healthcare, infrastructure construction, electronic information, packaging, transportation and other sectors. The company operates in two segments. The Financial, lease, and advisory business is the highest revenue-generating segment for the company that deals with the provision of direct finance leasing, sale-leaseback, factoring, entrusted loans, and advisory services. The industrial operation and management business segment deals with the import and export trade and domestic trade of medical equipment, the provision of trade agency services, medical engineering, hospital and healthcare management, and ship brokerage services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Far East Horizon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Far East Horizon (FEZHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Far East Horizon (OTCPK: FEZHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Far East Horizon's (FEZHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Far East Horizon.

Q

What is the target price for Far East Horizon (FEZHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Far East Horizon

Q

Current Stock Price for Far East Horizon (FEZHF)?

A

The stock price for Far East Horizon (OTCPK: FEZHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Far East Horizon (FEZHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Far East Horizon.

Q

When is Far East Horizon (OTCPK:FEZHF) reporting earnings?

A

Far East Horizon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Far East Horizon (FEZHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Far East Horizon.

Q

What sector and industry does Far East Horizon (FEZHF) operate in?

A

Far East Horizon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.