Far East Horizon Ltd is a specialty finance provider. Its services entail integrated finance, investment, trade, advisory and engineering services in healthcare, infrastructure construction, electronic information, packaging, transportation and other sectors. The company operates in two segments. The Financial, lease, and advisory business is the highest revenue-generating segment for the company that deals with the provision of direct finance leasing, sale-leaseback, factoring, entrusted loans, and advisory services. The industrial operation and management business segment deals with the import and export trade and domestic trade of medical equipment, the provision of trade agency services, medical engineering, hospital and healthcare management, and ship brokerage services.