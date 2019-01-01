QQQ
Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd is a manufacturer of electric motor vehicles and new-energy automobile components. The group designs develop and manufacture zero-emission electric motor vehicles. The company comprises three reportable segments: High-Tech Electric Motor Vehicles, Battery Management Systems and Spare Parts and Advanced Batteries Materials. Most of its revenue is derived from the Battery Management Systems and Spare Parts segment.

Hybrid Kinetic Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Hybrid Kinetic Gr (FESTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hybrid Kinetic Gr (OTCPK: FESTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hybrid Kinetic Gr's (FESTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hybrid Kinetic Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Hybrid Kinetic Gr (FESTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hybrid Kinetic Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Hybrid Kinetic Gr (FESTF)?

A

The stock price for Hybrid Kinetic Gr (OTCPK: FESTF) is $0.0012 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 14:39:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hybrid Kinetic Gr (FESTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hybrid Kinetic Gr.

Q

When is Hybrid Kinetic Gr (OTCPK:FESTF) reporting earnings?

A

Hybrid Kinetic Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hybrid Kinetic Gr (FESTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hybrid Kinetic Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Hybrid Kinetic Gr (FESTF) operate in?

A

Hybrid Kinetic Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.