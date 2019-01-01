Far-Eastern Shipping Co PLC is engaged in shipbuilding, ship management, chartering out and line operating. The company also offers a full range of logistical solutions through a combination of shipping, rail, trucking and port services. The group is organized into five operating segments: Shipping, which operates on a global basis; Liner and logistics; Railway transportation services which operate in Russia and other countries of the CIS, Port services which include Russian-based port, sea terminal and Bunkering services.