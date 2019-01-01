QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Far-Eastern Shipping Co PLC is engaged in shipbuilding, ship management, chartering out and line operating. The company also offers a full range of logistical solutions through a combination of shipping, rail, trucking and port services. The group is organized into five operating segments: Shipping, which operates on a global basis; Liner and logistics; Railway transportation services which operate in Russia and other countries of the CIS, Port services which include Russian-based port, sea terminal and Bunkering services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Far-Eastern Shipping Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Far-Eastern Shipping (FESKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Far-Eastern Shipping (OTCGM: FESKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Far-Eastern Shipping's (FESKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Far-Eastern Shipping.

Q

What is the target price for Far-Eastern Shipping (FESKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Far-Eastern Shipping

Q

Current Stock Price for Far-Eastern Shipping (FESKF)?

A

The stock price for Far-Eastern Shipping (OTCGM: FESKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Far-Eastern Shipping (FESKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Far-Eastern Shipping.

Q

When is Far-Eastern Shipping (OTCGM:FESKF) reporting earnings?

A

Far-Eastern Shipping does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Far-Eastern Shipping (FESKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Far-Eastern Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does Far-Eastern Shipping (FESKF) operate in?

A

Far-Eastern Shipping is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.