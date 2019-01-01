QQQ
Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products primarily to repair, maintenance, and improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets. It serves over 1 million customers and sources products from 34,000 suppliers. Ferguson engages customers through approximately 1,600 North American branches, over the phone, online, and in residential showrooms. In fiscal 2021, Ferguson derived 94% of its nearly $23 billion of sales in the U.S. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest industrial and construction distributor in North America. The firm sold its U.K. business in 2021 and is now solely focused on the North American market.

Ferguson Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ferguson (FERGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ferguson (OTC: FERGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ferguson's (FERGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ferguson.

Q

What is the target price for Ferguson (FERGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ferguson (OTC: FERGY) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on November 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FERGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible NaN% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ferguson (FERGY)?

A

The stock price for Ferguson (OTC: FERGY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ferguson (FERGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2018.

Q

When is Ferguson (OTC:FERGY) reporting earnings?

A

Ferguson does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ferguson (FERGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ferguson.

Q

What sector and industry does Ferguson (FERGY) operate in?

A

Ferguson is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.