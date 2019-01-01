ñol

Phoenix New Media
(NYSE:FENG)
Phoenix New Media Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing 48 Class A ordinary shares. recently split on Monday, May 23, 2022 with a ratio of 1:6
3.38
-0.09[-2.59%]
At close: May 27
2.80
-0.5800[-17.16%]
After Hours: 7:54PM EDT
Day High/Low3.2 - 3.46
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 3.49
Open / Close3.45 / 3.38
Float / Outstanding- / 12.1M
Vol / Avg.55.7K / 156.8K
Mkt Cap41M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-6.72
Total Float-

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG), Key Statistics

Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
-161.2M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.28
Price / Book (mrq)
0.2
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-93.22%
Price change 1 M
1.07
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
2.09
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.5
Tangible Book value per share
16.22
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
952M
Total Assets
2.2B
Total Liabilities
952M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
18.85%
Net Margin
-45.44%
EBIT Margin
-60.91%
EBITDA Margin
-60.91%
Operating Margin
-60.91%