First Trust Energy I&G
(AMEX:FEN)
16.525
0.225[1.38%]
At close: May 27
16.95
0.4250[2.57%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low16.2 - 16.68
52 Week High/Low12.7 - 17
Open / Close16.2 / 16.48
Float / Outstanding14.9M / 19.5M
Vol / Avg.41.6K / 62.7K
Mkt Cap321.5M
P/E7.46
50d Avg. Price15.88
Div / Yield1.2/7.28%
Payout Ratio54.3
EPS-
Total Float14.9M

First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Trust Energy I&G reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Trust Energy I&G using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

First Trust Energy I&G Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for First Trust Energy I&G

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN)?
A

There are no earnings for First Trust Energy I&G

Q
What were First Trust Energy I&G’s (AMEX:FEN) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for First Trust Energy I&G

