ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fuji Electric Co
(OTCPK:FELTY)
11.50
0.125[1.10%]
At close: May 27
11.9804
0.4804[4.18%]
After Hours: 7:15AM EDT
Day High/Low11.45 - 11.5
52 Week High/Low10.28 - 14
Open / Close11.45 / 11.5
Float / Outstanding- / 571.4M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 2K
Mkt Cap6.6B
P/E11.71
50d Avg. Price11.47
Div / Yield0.2/1.76%
Payout Ratio17.99
EPS19.98
Total Float-

Fuji Electric Co (OTC:FELTY), Dividends

Fuji Electric Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fuji Electric Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Last Dividend

Mar 30, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Fuji Electric Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fuji Electric Co (FELTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuji Electric Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on December 31, 1969.

Q
What date did I need to own Fuji Electric Co (FELTY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuji Electric Co (FELTY). The last dividend payout was on December 31, 1969 and was $0.00

Q
How much per share is the next Fuji Electric Co (FELTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuji Electric Co (FELTY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on December 31, 1969

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fuji Electric Co (OTCPK:FELTY)?
A

Fuji Electric Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fuji Electric Co (FELTY) was $0.00 and was paid out next on December 31, 1969.

Browse dividends on all stocks.