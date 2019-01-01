QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.81/1.70%
52 Wk
41.8 - 53.21
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
18.02
Open
-
P/E
10.93
EPS
79.93
Shares
142.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fuji Electric is a Japanese electrical equipment manufacturer and distributor that operates through five main segments: power electronic systems energy, power electronic systems energy industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation. The main revenue drivers, power electronic systems energy and industry, include energy management, factory automation, and IT solutions. Electronic devices includes the manufacture and sale of semiconductors and magnetic disks. Food and beverage distribution offers vending machines across the world. The power generation segment provides design, manufacturing and on-site installation services. The firm generates most of its revenue in Asia, with some derived from Europe and the Americas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fuji Electric Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fuji Electric Co (FELTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fuji Electric Co (OTCPK: FELTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fuji Electric Co's (FELTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fuji Electric Co.

Q

What is the target price for Fuji Electric Co (FELTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fuji Electric Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Fuji Electric Co (FELTF)?

A

The stock price for Fuji Electric Co (OTCPK: FELTF) is $51.6 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:48:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fuji Electric Co (FELTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuji Electric Co.

Q

When is Fuji Electric Co (OTCPK:FELTF) reporting earnings?

A

Fuji Electric Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fuji Electric Co (FELTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fuji Electric Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Fuji Electric Co (FELTF) operate in?

A

Fuji Electric Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.