Ferrexpo (OTC:FEEXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ferrexpo (OTCPK: FEEXF) was reported by Concorde Capital on September 25, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FEEXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ferrexpo (OTCPK: FEEXF) was provided by Concorde Capital, and Ferrexpo downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ferrexpo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ferrexpo was filed on September 25, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 25, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ferrexpo (FEEXF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Ferrexpo (FEEXF) is trading at is $2.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.