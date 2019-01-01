ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Four Seasons Education
(NYSE:FEDU)
0.38
-0.016[-4.04%]
At close: May 27
0.3948
0.0148[3.89%]
After Hours: 4:57PM EDT
Day High/Low0.37 - 0.39
52 Week High/Low0.32 - 1.47
Open / Close0.38 / 0.38
Float / Outstanding- / 46.3M
Vol / Avg.23.7K / 172.3K
Mkt Cap17.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.25
Total Float-

Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU), Dividends

Four Seasons Education issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Four Seasons Education generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

16.9%

Annual Dividend

$1.68

Last Dividend

Feb 1, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Four Seasons Education Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Four Seasons Education (FEDU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Four Seasons Education. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on February 8, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Four Seasons Education (FEDU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Four Seasons Education (FEDU). The last dividend payout was on February 8, 2018 and was $0.42

Q
How much per share is the next Four Seasons Education (FEDU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Four Seasons Education (FEDU). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on February 8, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU)?
A

Four Seasons Education has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Four Seasons Education (FEDU) was $0.42 and was paid out next on February 8, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.