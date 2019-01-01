Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU), Dividends

Four Seasons Education issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Four Seasons Education generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Four Seasons Education. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on February 8, 2018.
