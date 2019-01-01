QQQ
Federal Casters Corp manufactures wheels and casters.

Federal Casters Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Federal Casters (FEDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Federal Casters (OTCEM: FEDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Federal Casters's (FEDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Federal Casters.

Q

What is the target price for Federal Casters (FEDC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Federal Casters

Q

Current Stock Price for Federal Casters (FEDC)?

A

The stock price for Federal Casters (OTCEM: FEDC) is $0.23 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 16:14:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Federal Casters (FEDC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Federal Casters.

Q

When is Federal Casters (OTCEM:FEDC) reporting earnings?

A

Federal Casters does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Federal Casters (FEDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Federal Casters.

Q

What sector and industry does Federal Casters (FEDC) operate in?

A

Federal Casters is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.