|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Federal Casters (OTCEM: FEDC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Federal Casters.
There is no analysis for Federal Casters
The stock price for Federal Casters (OTCEM: FEDC) is $0.23 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 16:14:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Federal Casters.
Federal Casters does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Federal Casters.
Federal Casters is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.