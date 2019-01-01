ñol

Frontera Energy
(OTCPK:FECCF)
10.958
0.108[1.00%]
At close: May 27
9.672
-1.2860[-11.74%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low10.77 - 10.96
52 Week High/Low4.85 - 12.45
Open / Close10.77 / 10.96
Float / Outstanding- / 93.3M
Vol / Avg.3.9K / 19.3K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E1.46
50d Avg. Price11.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.08
Total Float-

Frontera Energy (OTC:FECCF), Key Statistics

Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.3B
Trailing P/E
1.46
Forward P/E
3.27
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.13
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.08
Price / Book (mrq)
0.68
Price / EBITDA
1.21
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.44
Earnings Yield
68.26%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.05
Beta
-0.3
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.17
Tangible Book value per share
16.17
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.2B
Total Assets
2.8B
Total Liabilities
1.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
40.82%
Net Margin
37.33%
EBIT Margin
37.05%
EBITDA Margin
51.21%
Operating Margin
33.61%