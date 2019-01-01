ñol

FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Key Statistics

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
88.2B
Trailing P/E
11.52
Forward P/E
9.69
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.41
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.84
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.63
Price / Book (mrq)
2.32
Price / EBITDA
4.9
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.44
Earnings Yield
8.68%
Price change 1 M
1.11
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.66
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
94.63
Tangible Book value per share
68.57
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
59.6B
Total Assets
84.1B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.25
Gross Margin
20.69%
Net Margin
4.7%
EBIT Margin
6.06%
EBITDA Margin
10.23%
Operating Margin
6.06%