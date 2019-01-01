QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.59 - 0.61
Vol / Avg.
17K/104.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 43.96
Mkt Cap
56.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
95.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Facedrive Inc, formerly High Mountain Capital Corp is a ridesharing company that operates in the technology sector. Its customers can request rides in electric, hybrid and gas-powered vehicles through the Facedrive App, to offer a transportation network that was first and foremost socially responsible and CO2 emissions neutral.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Facedrive Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Facedrive (FDVRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Facedrive (OTCQX: FDVRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Facedrive's (FDVRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Facedrive.

Q

What is the target price for Facedrive (FDVRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Facedrive

Q

Current Stock Price for Facedrive (FDVRF)?

A

The stock price for Facedrive (OTCQX: FDVRF) is $0.5949 last updated Today at 8:35:06 PM.

Q

Does Facedrive (FDVRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Facedrive.

Q

When is Facedrive (OTCQX:FDVRF) reporting earnings?

A

Facedrive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Facedrive (FDVRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Facedrive.

Q

What sector and industry does Facedrive (FDVRF) operate in?

A

Facedrive is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.