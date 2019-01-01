ñol

FactSet Research Systems
(NYSE:FDS)
387.955
9.105[2.40%]
At close: May 27
388.01
0.0550[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low380.55 - 388.01
52 Week High/Low319.65 - 495.4
Open / Close380.55 / 388.01
Float / Outstanding29.4M / 37.9M
Vol / Avg.211.5K / 298.2K
Mkt Cap14.7B
P/E35.7
50d Avg. Price408.04
Div / Yield3.56/0.92%
Payout Ratio30.17
EPS2.91
Total Float29.4M

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), Dividends

FactSet Research Systems issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash FactSet Research Systems generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.85%

Annual Dividend

$3.56

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

FactSet Research Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next FactSet Research Systems (FDS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FactSet Research Systems. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.89 on June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own FactSet Research Systems (FDS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for FactSet Research Systems ($FDS) will be on June 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of FactSet Research Systems (FDS) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next FactSet Research Systems (FDS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for FactSet Research Systems (FDS) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.89

Q
What is the dividend yield for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)?
A

FactSet Research Systems has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for FactSet Research Systems (FDS) was $0.89 and was paid out next on June 16, 2022.

