Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Freedom Oil and Gas Ltd is an onshore U.S. independent oil and gas company. The company focused its activities on exploration and production assets located primarily in Dimmit County, Southern Texas including the Eagle Ford Shale region.

Freedom Oil and Gas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freedom Oil and Gas (FDMQQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freedom Oil and Gas (OTCGM: FDMQQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freedom Oil and Gas's (FDMQQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freedom Oil and Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Freedom Oil and Gas (FDMQQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freedom Oil and Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Freedom Oil and Gas (FDMQQ)?

A

The stock price for Freedom Oil and Gas (OTCGM: FDMQQ) is $0.001 last updated Thu Jun 24 2021 14:25:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freedom Oil and Gas (FDMQQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freedom Oil and Gas.

Q

When is Freedom Oil and Gas (OTCGM:FDMQQ) reporting earnings?

A

Freedom Oil and Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freedom Oil and Gas (FDMQQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freedom Oil and Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Freedom Oil and Gas (FDMQQ) operate in?

A

Freedom Oil and Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.