QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
UnipolSai SPA is a diversified insurance company that operates multiple segments, including nonlife insurance; life insurance; other businesses; and real estate. The company's revenue generation is mostly split between its nonlife and life insurance businesses. All of the company's revenue is generated in Italy. The company's real estate business is dedicated to redeveloping historically significant buildings. The company considers mergers and acquisitions as a component of its operational growth strategy.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target