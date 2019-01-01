QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Founders Bay Holdings is a United States-based company engaged in providing technology that addresses the pervasive need for integrated electronic health record environments in healthcare provider facilities. The company employs proprietary technology for the management of electronic healthcare records under the tradename CareConnext. CareConnext provides solutions for the perennial problems related to the migration of data from legacy systems to current systems, as well as the integration and interoperability of different systems. It deploys technology in the hospital networks located in the US, in addition to service terminals across various countries abroad.

Founders Bay Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Founders Bay Hldgs (FDBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Founders Bay Hldgs (OTCPK: FDBH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Founders Bay Hldgs's (FDBH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Founders Bay Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Founders Bay Hldgs (FDBH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Founders Bay Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Founders Bay Hldgs (FDBH)?

A

The stock price for Founders Bay Hldgs (OTCPK: FDBH) is $5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Founders Bay Hldgs (FDBH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Founders Bay Hldgs.

Q

When is Founders Bay Hldgs (OTCPK:FDBH) reporting earnings?

A

Founders Bay Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Founders Bay Hldgs (FDBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Founders Bay Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Founders Bay Hldgs (FDBH) operate in?

A

Founders Bay Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.