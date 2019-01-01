Founders Bay Holdings is a United States-based company engaged in providing technology that addresses the pervasive need for integrated electronic health record environments in healthcare provider facilities. The company employs proprietary technology for the management of electronic healthcare records under the tradename CareConnext. CareConnext provides solutions for the perennial problems related to the migration of data from legacy systems to current systems, as well as the integration and interoperability of different systems. It deploys technology in the hospital networks located in the US, in addition to service terminals across various countries abroad.