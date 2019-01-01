Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC), Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fidelity D & D Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fidelity D & D Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on June 10, 2022.
