Fidelity D & D Bancorp
(NASDAQ:FDBC)
38.24
0.72[1.92%]
At close: May 27
38.24
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low37.5 - 38.9
52 Week High/Low34.2 - 59.65
Open / Close37.99 / 38.24
Float / Outstanding4.7M / 5.7M
Vol / Avg.14.5K / 10.8K
Mkt Cap216.4M
P/E8.19
50d Avg. Price40.83
Div / Yield1.32/3.45%
Payout Ratio26.98
EPS1.33
Total Float4.7M

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC), Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fidelity D & D Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.14%

Annual Dividend

$1.32

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fidelity D & D Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Fidelity D & D Bancorp ($FDBC) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.33

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)?
A

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) was $0.33 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

