Focus Graphite (OTC:FCSMD), Quotes and News Summary

Focus Graphite
(OTCQB:FCSMD)
0.2263
At close: Jun 17
Day High/Low0.23 - 0.3
52 Week High/Low0.23 - 0.3
Open / Close0.25 / 0.23
Float / Outstanding- / 55.2M
Vol / Avg.1.5K / 1.5K
Mkt Cap12.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

There is no Press for this Ticker
Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its projects include Lac Knife; Lac Tetepisca graphite and Lac Guinecourt graphite property.
Focus Graphite Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Focus Graphite (FCSMD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Focus Graphite (OTCQB: FCSMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Focus Graphite's (FCSMD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Focus Graphite.

Q
What is the target price for Focus Graphite (FCSMD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Focus Graphite

Q
Current Stock Price for Focus Graphite (FCSMD)?
A

The stock price for Focus Graphite (OTCQB: FCSMD) is $0.2263 last updated June 17, 2022, 7:13 PM UTC.

Q
Does Focus Graphite (FCSMD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Focus Graphite.

Q
When is Focus Graphite (OTCQB:FCSMD) reporting earnings?
A

Focus Graphite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Focus Graphite (FCSMD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Focus Graphite.

Q
What sector and industry does Focus Graphite (FCSMD) operate in?
A

Focus Graphite is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.