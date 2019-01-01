ñol

Fletcher Building
(OTCPK:FCREY)
7.66
00
At close: May 12
6.01
-1.6500[-21.54%]
After Hours: 4:07PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.66 - 11.55
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 398.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E13.85
50d Avg. Price8.27
Div / Yield0.54/7.09%
Payout Ratio69.33
EPS-1.6
Total Float-

Fletcher Building (OTC:FCREY), Dividends

Fletcher Building issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fletcher Building generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.5394

Last Dividend

Mar 26, 2015
Ex-Date
Dividend
Yield
Yield
Record
Payable
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Fletcher Building Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fletcher Building (FCREY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fletcher Building. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on April 22, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Fletcher Building (FCREY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fletcher Building (FCREY). The last dividend payout was on April 22, 2015 and was $0.27

Q
How much per share is the next Fletcher Building (FCREY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fletcher Building (FCREY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on April 22, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fletcher Building (OTCPK:FCREY)?
A

Fletcher Building has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fletcher Building (FCREY) was $0.27 and was paid out next on April 22, 2015.

