First Eagle Alternative
(NASDAQ:FCRD)
3.79
00
At close: May 27
3.84
0.0500[1.32%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low3.78 - 3.93
52 Week High/Low3.72 - 4.89
Open / Close3.85 / 3.88
Float / Outstanding24.7M / 29.9M
Vol / Avg.65.2K / 37.5K
Mkt Cap113.4M
P/E27.71
50d Avg. Price4.1
Div / Yield0.4/10.31%
Payout Ratio285.71
EPS-0.13
Total Float24.7M

First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD), Dividends

First Eagle Alternative issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Eagle Alternative generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.93%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Eagle Alternative Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 9, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Eagle Alternative ($FCRD) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD)?
A

The most current yield for First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) is 10.03% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

