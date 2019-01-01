First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Eagle Alternative
First Eagle Alternative Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ: FCRD) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting FCRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.69% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ: FCRD) was provided by Oppenheimer, and First Eagle Alternative initiated their perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Eagle Alternative, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Eagle Alternative was filed on September 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) is trading at is $4.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
