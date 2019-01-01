QQQ
First Capital Bancshares Inc provides banking services such as personal banking, commercial banking and online banking services. It offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and student accounts. Further, it also offers loans and other additional services.

First Capital Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Capital Bancshares (FCPB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Capital Bancshares (OTCPK: FCPB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Capital Bancshares's (FCPB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Capital Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for First Capital Bancshares (FCPB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Capital Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for First Capital Bancshares (FCPB)?

A

The stock price for First Capital Bancshares (OTCPK: FCPB) is $9.02 last updated Today at 3:53:56 PM.

Q

Does First Capital Bancshares (FCPB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 10, 2011 to stockholders of record on August 1, 2011.

Q

When is First Capital Bancshares (OTCPK:FCPB) reporting earnings?

A

First Capital Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Capital Bancshares (FCPB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Capital Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Capital Bancshares (FCPB) operate in?

A

First Capital Bancshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.