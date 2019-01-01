|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Four Corners (OTCPK: FCNE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Four Corners.
There is no analysis for Four Corners
The stock price for Four Corners (OTCPK: FCNE) is $2.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:04:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.
Four Corners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Four Corners.
Four Corners is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.