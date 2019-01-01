QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Four Corners Inc is a gaming and recreation company. It develops and distributes gaming machines and other gaming related equipment. It also distributes gaming machines and other gaming related equipment to the Native American casino market.

Analyst Ratings

Four Corners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Four Corners (FCNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Four Corners (OTCPK: FCNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Four Corners's (FCNE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Four Corners.

Q

What is the target price for Four Corners (FCNE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Four Corners

Q

Current Stock Price for Four Corners (FCNE)?

A

The stock price for Four Corners (OTCPK: FCNE) is $2.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:04:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Four Corners (FCNE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is Four Corners (OTCPK:FCNE) reporting earnings?

A

Four Corners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Four Corners (FCNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Four Corners.

Q

What sector and industry does Four Corners (FCNE) operate in?

A

Four Corners is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.