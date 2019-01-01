QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Citrus Bancorporation Inc is engaged in providing bank services. It is a commercial bank offering a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through its five banking offices located in Tampa and Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida.

First Citrus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Citrus (FCIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Citrus (OTCPK: FCIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Citrus's (FCIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Citrus.

Q

What is the target price for First Citrus (FCIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Citrus

Q

Current Stock Price for First Citrus (FCIT)?

A

The stock price for First Citrus (OTCPK: FCIT) is $30.5 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:51:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Citrus (FCIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Citrus.

Q

When is First Citrus (OTCPK:FCIT) reporting earnings?

A

First Citrus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Citrus (FCIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Citrus.

Q

What sector and industry does First Citrus (FCIT) operate in?

A

First Citrus is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.