FCCC (OTC:FCIC), Dividends

FCCC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash FCCC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for FCCC. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.80 on August 7, 2009.
There are no upcoming dividends for FCCC (FCIC). The last dividend payout was on August 7, 2009 and was $0.80
There are no upcoming dividends for FCCC (FCIC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.80 on August 7, 2009
FCCC has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for FCCC (FCIC) was $0.80 and was paid out next on August 7, 2009.
Browse dividends on all stocks.