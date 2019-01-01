ñol

FCCC
(OTCQB:FCIC)
1.99
00
At close: May 18
0.70
-1.29[-64.82%]
After Hours: 9:21AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.56 - 3.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding574.9K / 3.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap6.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

FCCC (OTC:FCIC), Dividends

FCCC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash FCCC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 24, 2009
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

FCCC Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next FCCC (FCIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FCCC. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.80 on August 7, 2009.

Q
What date did I need to own FCCC (FCIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FCCC (FCIC). The last dividend payout was on August 7, 2009 and was $0.80

Q
How much per share is the next FCCC (FCIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FCCC (FCIC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.80 on August 7, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for FCCC (OTCQB:FCIC)?
A

FCCC has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for FCCC (FCIC) was $0.80 and was paid out next on August 7, 2009.

