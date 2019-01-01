QQQ
Forecastagility Corp is a US based company. It is a software and service provider in the area of predictive analytics. The software forecasts data from legacy, standard SQL and non-SQL data structures. The company caters to various industries such as energy and resources, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector, retail, consumer goods, travel and transportation among others.

Forecastagility Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forecastagility (FCGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forecastagility (OTCPK: FCGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Forecastagility's (FCGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Forecastagility.

Q

What is the target price for Forecastagility (FCGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Forecastagility

Q

Current Stock Price for Forecastagility (FCGY)?

A

The stock price for Forecastagility (OTCPK: FCGY) is $0.12 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:17:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forecastagility (FCGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forecastagility.

Q

When is Forecastagility (OTCPK:FCGY) reporting earnings?

A

Forecastagility does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Forecastagility (FCGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forecastagility.

Q

What sector and industry does Forecastagility (FCGY) operate in?

A

Forecastagility is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.