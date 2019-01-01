QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
FCG Inc is engaged in manufacturing flexible circuits and assemblies. It primarily serves aerospace and military electronics markets. It offers Strike Weapons. geographically the activities are carried out through United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FCG Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FCG (FCGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FCG (OTCEM: FCGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FCG's (FCGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FCG.

Q

What is the target price for FCG (FCGN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FCG

Q

Current Stock Price for FCG (FCGN)?

A

The stock price for FCG (OTCEM: FCGN) is $3 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 15:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FCG (FCGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FCG.

Q

When is FCG (OTCEM:FCGN) reporting earnings?

A

FCG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FCG (FCGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FCG.

Q

What sector and industry does FCG (FCGN) operate in?

A

FCG is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.