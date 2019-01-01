QQQ
Range
9.75 - 9.77
Vol / Avg.
57.6K/132.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.5 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
488.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.75
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
50M
Outstanding
Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Fortress Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortress Capital (FCAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortress Capital (NYSE: FCAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortress Capital's (FCAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fortress Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Fortress Capital (FCAX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fortress Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortress Capital (FCAX)?

A

The stock price for Fortress Capital (NYSE: FCAX) is $9.7721 last updated Today at 4:57:58 PM.

Q

Does Fortress Capital (FCAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortress Capital.

Q

When is Fortress Capital (NYSE:FCAX) reporting earnings?

A

Fortress Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fortress Capital (FCAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortress Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortress Capital (FCAX) operate in?

A

Fortress Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.